Kangana Ranaut can pull off any look with ease; here’s proof

Kangana Ranaut is known for her great sense of style. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut is known for her great sense of style. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut is a self-styled icon. It’s no secret that the lady has an amazing sense of personal style and before celebrity stylists actually worked their magic on her, the actress used to do her own make-up, hair and of course, pick up outfits. Over the years, her sartorial choices have managed to impress us and looks like it’s going to remain the same. After all, if you are born with style, no one can take it away from you!

Kangana Ranaut in Fendi. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in Fendi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Recently. the Rangoon star was seen stepping out in Fendi separates from the SS17 collection and Tom Ford pumps. We think the stripy cotton jacket with wide sleeves and a cut-out back is a beauty. We love how celebrity stylist Ami Patel decided to completely skip on the jewellery. She looked smart and absolutely lovely.

Kangana Ranaut in Paule Ka. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in Paule Ka. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, at Sonu Sood’s party for his Kungfu Yoga co-star Jackie Chan, Ranaut was seen making an appearance in a silk Paule Ka dress with a red bow and a plunging neckline. To match the colour of her bow, she picked strappy Louis Vuitton sandals in red. Her outfit had a very Marilyn Monroe touch to it. However, we have a problem with the make-up – she went a little overboard with the foundation. Can you spot it too? Going a little easy on it, would have helped. And for this reason alone, we think her Fendi look fared well.

What about you? Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

