Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in a blush pink and pearls number from Osman

Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. In addition to her being a wonderful actor, she is also known for her impeccable fashion choices. From a simple sari or a pantsuit to a sultry separates — there’s little the actress can’t carry off. This time, she decided to go for a dainty look and while at it, looks absolutely gorgeous. For an interview with veteran actor Anupam Kher, the curly-haired beauty wore a blush pink and pearl top and pleated culottes from Osman Studio, giving us major style goals!

The sleeveless top was embellished with pearls around the neck with sharp asymmetry at the hem. Styled by Ami Patel, popular Bollywood stylist, the actress chose to kept her beautiful natural curls open. While we think she could have gone for a slightly brighter shade of lip-colour, given the understated tone of her ensemble, the pink lipshade goes with her minimal dewy make-up. The winner, however, was the pleated culottes of the same colour that she paired with the top and a pair of nude ankle strap heels.

Here’s the Queen nailing it in her element.

This is not the first time (and definitely not the last) that the actress has people spellbound with her fashion statements. Recently, she was seen in a crisp white pantsuit that she teamed with a tee she wore beneath it. She was also spotted in London absolutely rocking a Burberry cropped drop-shoulder sweatshirt that she wore with a fitted pair of denims and black boots.

