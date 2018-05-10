Kangana Ranaut oozes oomph at Cannes as she goes retro in a sultry black Sabyasachi sari

Kangana Ranaut at Cannes 2018: The Sabyasachi sari Kangana Ranaut wore at the film festival is the designer’s take on ‘Aakash-tara or starry skies’. Kangana Ranaut at Cannes 2018: The Sabyasachi sari Kangana Ranaut wore at the film festival is the designer’s take on ‘Aakash-tara or starry skies’.

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen living up to her image of a fashion goddess at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception, is now making hearts skip beats at Cannes. The Queen of Bollywood looked absolutely gorgeous in a pink and gold Gaurang Shah Kanjeevaram organza sari at the grand wedding reception and now, at one of the most prestigious film festivals across the globe, she chose to go retro, but in style, in a shimmery black Sabyasachi six yards.

According to the description by Sabyasachi, the sari is the designer’s take on “Aakash-tara or starry skies”. The hand-cut sequins on the hand-dyed sari has been sewn in individually, using the zardosi technique in order to create a “metallic, yet fluid fabric”.

Attending the festival in association with liquor brand Grey Goose, Ranaut chose to keep it classy yet basic in the black sari that she paired with a basic sleeveless black blouse. Make-up artist and hair stylist Brendon Degee added an element of drama to Kangana’s look with the winged eye make-up, matted lips and a retro faux bob hair-style. In a fashion step-out that is easily reminiscent of Sharmila Tagore and Vyjayanthimala from the times they ruled the silver screen, Kangana Ranaut chose to accessorise with a ‘Sabyasachi batua’ and a ‘teenmaniya’ necklace from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection, which according to the designer’s Instagram post is “crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls.”

