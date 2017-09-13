Kangana Ranaut and Jacqueline Fernandez give us travel style goals in these cool outfits

From L to R: Jacqueline Fernandez and Kangana Ranaut. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Jacqueline Fernandez and Kangana Ranaut. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to giving travel style goals, Kangana Ranaut is the undisputed queen. From sanskaari Indian looks to biker-chick grunge, the controversial actor is known for her diverse sartorial range. With the promotions of her upcoming film Simran going on in full-swing, we got another inspiring look, something which we are going to cherish for a long time.

Bordering on New York street style chic, Ranaut stepped out at Mumbai airport in a strapless, colour block maxi dress from GAP that she styled with a pair of metallic sneakers and a denim jacket thrown casually over her shoulder.

We love the way she accessorised it with a cool yellow backpack from Zara and geeky black frame glasses. We think everything about this look is perfect, including her beauty game with those gorgeous curls she let loose and her nude make-up. She looked really striking!

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez, who gave us style goals with her androgynous style at an event, lived up to our expectations in a white bell sleeves dress which she picked up from her good friend Sonam Kapoor’s label Rheson.

She added a touch of glamour to her look by layering it with an oversized suiting vest from Alexander Wang and bright studded sandals from Isabel Marant. We think it’s a good way to brighten up a monochrome outfit.

Whose look do you approve of? Let us know in the comments below.

