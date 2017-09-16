Kangana Ranaut and Bipasha Basu got us falling in love with gowns all over again

From L to R: Kangana Ranaut and Bipasha Basu. From L to R: Kangana Ranaut and Bipasha Basu.

A well-fitting gown can be a woman’s biggest arsenal, right after a red lipstick. Our Bollywood celebs know this well but they usually avoid it for day-to-day events so when Kangana Ranaut and Bipasha Basu decided to dress up in beautiful gowns, we couldn’t hold back our excitement. Ranaut, who is busy promoting her film Simran these days went all out at the Jagran Cinema Summit held in Mumbai in a strapless gown.

Styled by Ami Patel, the grey outfit from Ulyana Sergeenko with dark blue prints all over it looked lovely on the lady. We love the details on this one, starting from the brilliant neckline with the flap details to the cool pockets. The material looks like brocade, so it can double up as the perfect cocktail dress as well.

We love how the Dior pumps complement her outfit, but you can always pair it with strappy black heels or sleek metallic ones. The retro-inspired hairdo definitely helps to accentuate the look. May be you too can wear it with a retro or romantic updo.

Bipasha Basu, on the other hand, looked absolutely stunning in a midnight blue gown. The actor picked it up to attend an event for a jewellery brand and we are sure she must have been the centre of attention. The one-shoulder sequined column gown by Monisha Jaising flattered her curves beautifully, turning her into a picture of elegance.

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover complemented her look with an eye-catching diamond and emerald necklace and an equally pretty ring.

We love everything about this look, including her gorgeous curls swept to one side and her bright red pout. Full points to her.

Whose look do you like? Let us know in the comments below.

