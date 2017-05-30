Kangana Ranaut and Aditi Rao Hydari ace casual summer style like never before

From L to R: Aditi Rao Hydari and Kangana Ranaut. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram, soniafranciscamoura) From L to R: Aditi Rao Hydari and Kangana Ranaut. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram, soniafranciscamoura)

An easy-breezy cotton dress is all you need in the summers to beat the heat and it’s not really surprising to find that it has rightfully earned a special place in every girl’s life, that includes Bollywood celebs too. Kangana Ranaut being the queen of comfy and airy has been seen flaunting flowy summer outfits this season.

Earlier this month, the Simran actress was seen beating the summer heat like a boss in white embroidered separates from See by Chloé. We fell in love with the outfit at first sight with its frilly hem. Now, Ranaut is back at wooing us once more with her cool summer style in a sleeveless cotton midi dress which she styled with a pair of white crochet ballet shoes.

With her gorgeous curls rolled up in a messy bun, a pastel handbag and aviators complemented her look. We love the no-fuss styling here. What about you?

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari was seen at the screening of A Death In The Gunj channelising geeky cool in a white off-shoulder top from Sesame The Style Studio. A big round of applause for celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi for trying something different on the Wazir actress.

A pair of ripped jeans from Topshop, lace-up shoes from Opening Ceremony and a fringed bag from Urban Outfitters rounded the look. We love that she decided to go the no make-up way.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

