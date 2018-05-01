Kalki Koechlin nails fuss-free summer style in gingham prints and bold colours

Kalki Koechlin in a gingham maxi dress or a skirt-top combo: What’s your pick? (Source: Instagram/Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Kalki Koechlin in a gingham maxi dress or a skirt-top combo: What’s your pick? (Source: Instagram/Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Kalki Koechlin has a fashion sense, which is high on comfort and ultra-chic, at the same time. Keeping in tune with that, the actor recently gave summer fashion goals in gingham prints, pleated skirts and bold colours. While attending an event, she opted for a strappy red-and-white maxi dress from Rahul Mishra’s Spring/Summer’18 collection. The plunging neckline further featured a pleated hemline in her outfit.

Stylist duo Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar, who curated the look accessorised it with a tan sling bag from Hidesign along with a pair of matching strappy shoes. A refreshing make-up with bold lips and a fringe hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

On another occasion, Koechlin kept it classy in a red pleated skirt, which was teamed with a white wrap-over top featuring a black tie-detail. Not only did we find her look super stylish, it could be easily recreated too. You can give your pleated skirt a formal touch by teaming it with a white shirt or tank top for a more casual look. Black ballerinas and a brown Hidesign handbag were combined with her outfit. Minimal make-up and a messy updo rounded off her look.

Like we said earlier, Koechlin has a unique style — which is easy and fun at the same time. Let’s take a look at other times when she impressed us with her stunning outfits.

During the promotions of her movie Ribbon, she nailed the monotone trend in a moss green high-low tunic number from the house of Payal Khandwala, which she teamed up with stark white culottes and we think the combination really worked.

She was also seen giving retro vibes in a Nachiket Barve polka-dotted top teamed with a pair of black bell-bottoms.

What do you think about Koechlin’s style statement? Let us know in the comments below.

