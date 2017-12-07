Kalki Koechlin says bye-bye to the holiday spirit in this depressing magazine cover shoot

This time, it is Kalki Koechlin’s ‘so done with 2017’ look on the cover of Man magazine’s December issue that has caught people’s attention. (Source: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram) This time, it is Kalki Koechlin’s ‘so done with 2017’ look on the cover of Man magazine’s December issue that has caught people’s attention. (Source: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram)

Kalki Koechlin, if her on-screen persona is to go by, has always managed to catch us by surprise with her unconventional performances. Almost like an extension of her ‘won’t fit into the mould’ attitude, the actor has often got fashion experts talking about her sartorial choices as well. This time, it is her ‘so done with 2017’ look on the cover of Man magazine’s December issue that has caught people’s attention.

With the holiday season knocking on our doors, Koechlin seems to have taken a different approach to holiday dressing by going for an earthy hue instead of a vibrant red. In a deep forest green Chandni Sahi off-shoulder outfit with pops of colours on it, the ‘Dev D’ actor looks like a glorious mess, no less.

Styled by Abhilasha Srivastava, Koechlin strikes a pose following the ‘feel exhausted’ memo to the T. With one hand supporting her chin and her wavy brown hair tousled and mid-parted, Koechlin goes minimal on the make-up and does what she is known to do best — Not fit in.

Unlike the usual sultry and pretty poses models and actors are made to strike for cover shoots, Koechlin has let the deep hue of her outfit and her body language give off a realistic and relatable vibe on how exhausted a lot of us are at the end of the year.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd