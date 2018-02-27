Kalki Koechlin’s linen sari look is a lesson in ‘easy but trendy’ styling

Want to wear a linen sari? Kalki Koechlin shows a chic way to style it. (Source: anavila_m, kalkikanmani/ Instagram) Want to wear a linen sari? Kalki Koechlin shows a chic way to style it. (Source: anavila_m, kalkikanmani/ Instagram)

Bollywood has a new found love for saris and we couldn’t be happier. The way the fashionistas are experimenting with fabrics and drapes, is simply inspiring. After Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s denim sari, it is now Kalki Koechlin, who is giving us style lessons on how to wear a linen sari.

Recently, the Margarita, with a Straw actor stepped out in a pretty pick from Anavila Misra to meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She wore a navy blue sari with jari embroidery on it and we like the juxtaposition of the dark blue pallu with the much softer hue of the sari. The elegant designer wear was teamed with a matching blouse in a pastel brown. We like the actor’s easy-breezy look.

For the accessories, she chose a metallic silver neckpiece from Lara M and rounded out her look with nude make-up, pink-tinted lips and her shang bangs.

While we love the simplicity of a linen sari, a denim sari is also a good choice if you’re looking to try out different fabrics. Here’s an inspiration.

Shilpa Shetty wore a denim sari from the label White Elephant at the Super Dancer show and the actor gave it a retro vibe. Paired with a denim blouse with white floral embroidery, we think her outfit looked gorgeous. One can also go with red roses in the hair, which is a hot trend, to add some retro feel.

We love Koechlin’s look but what about you? Would you try out a linen sari? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd