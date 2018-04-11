Kalki Koechlin looks cute as a button in this lovely ivory gown

Kalki Koechlin looks ethereal in an Anand Bhushan gown. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Kalki Koechlin looks ethereal in an Anand Bhushan gown. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Recently, Kalki Koechlin was at an event launch dressed in a lovely ivory gown from designer Anand Bhushan. The sleeveless creation with a plunging neckline had a leather skirt and a glass foliage bodice which stylists Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar accentuated with a slim silver belt at the waist.

Her look was daintily accessorised with a pair of diamond solitaires and multiple rings. We think it’s really classy. Keeping in line with her muted outfit, the Margarita, with a Straw actor sported nude hues for make-up and added a pop of colour with an orange-tinted lip. Koechlin’s look was rounded out with hair coiffed into a high bun and shang bangs.

Kalki Koechlin looked lovely in an ivory leather and glass foliage creation. (Source: APH Images) Kalki Koechlin looked lovely in an ivory leather and glass foliage creation. (Source: APH Images)

Kalki Koechlin wore an Anand Bhushan piece. (Source: APH Images) Kalki Koechlin wore an Anand Bhushan piece. (Source: APH Images)

Kalki Koechlin was at the launch of Oriflame’s summer range. (Source: APH Images) Kalki Koechlin was at the launch of Oriflame’s summer range. (Source: APH Images)

Koechlin’s style statements have mostly leaned towards the muted hues and we like her understated elegance. Be it her charming monotone attires that she wore a lot during the promotions of her movie The Ribbon or her vibrant outfits, the actor has made her presence felt in the fashion circuit.

Prior to this, we saw her clad in a linen sari when she met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his India visit. She wore a navy blue sari with jari embroidery on it and we like the juxtaposition of the dark blue pallu with the much softer hue. The elegant designer wear was teamed with a matching blouse in pastel brown.

What do you think about Koechlin’s look this time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd