Kajol takes a daring plunge with an olive green off-shoulder pantsuit

Kajol wears an olive green pantsuit by Nikhil Thampi. (Source: nikhilthampi/ Instagram) Kajol wears an olive green pantsuit by Nikhil Thampi. (Source: nikhilthampi/ Instagram)

Though Kajol has always stunned us with her sari looks in the past, she hasn’t had a very good run with contemporary numbers. A couple of days back, the actor stepped out in a Zara top with loud floral prints and we think it was a let down after her glamorous Sabyasachi avatar.

Recently, the actor chose to try her hand at western style again while attending an event in New Delhi. Though the olive green pantsuit by Nikhil Thampi she wore was sharp, it could have done with a touch of accessories. The ring from Misho did nothing to accentuate her look. However, we couldn’t get over the gorgeous neckline of the blazer. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai picked out a beautiful outfit but couldn’t do justice to it. Check out the pictures here.

Meanwhile, artist Mickey Contractor went a little overboard with the foundation and though the actor had a dewy glow, we think it wasn’t very subtle. A nude lip and sleek hair rounded out her look.

What do you think of the actor’s style? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

