Kajol makes for a pretty picture in this beautiful pista green Anita Dongre suit

Kajol looks like a true Indian beauty in an Anita Dongre ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kajol looks like a true Indian beauty in an Anita Dongre ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to traditional wear, Kajol has always managed to set herself apart. Be it her stunning olive green Sabyasachi sari at the 23rd Kolkata Film Festival or the time she worked one of 2017’s sari trend effortlessly – a sari paired with a cape, her choice of ethnic wears have always bordered on the refined and elegant side. This time too, the actor picked up something extremely beautiful – a pista green suit by designer Anita Dongre.

While attending a ‘Swachh Bharat’ event, the Dilwale actor was seen wearing the embroidered kurta with sheer sleeves, which she teamed with a matching dupatta and silk churidar. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the kurta featured embroidered gotta, dori and sequinned detailing all over it. Keeping in tone with the ethnic look, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of Fizzy Goblet mojris and golden jhumkas from Amrapali Jewels.

(Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kajol rounded off her look with thickly-lined eyes, soft pink lips and styled her hair in a wavy tousled manner.

Priced at Rs 75,000, the traditional suit is a great option when you don’t want to dress up yet look elegant.

The actor’s outfit reminds us of Sonkashi Sinha’s ensemble, when she chose a similar looking tunic dress from Dongre’s label. Have a look at the pic:

