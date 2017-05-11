Kajol looks gorgeous in this Rohit Bal sari; see it to believe it

Kajol has been ridiculed a lot in the past for her fashion sense but those days are over now. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kajol has been ridiculed a lot in the past for her fashion sense but those days are over now. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to proving their mettle in Bollywood, only a handful of actors have been able to make a mark for themselves and Kajol is definitely one of them. It’s true that the Dilwale actress has been blessed with superb acting skills but in a country like India that looks up to celebs for fashion inspiration, she has often stepped on the wrong side as per fashion experts.

It’s sad but true that Kajol has been ridiculed a lot in the past, but those days are over now. Things started to change for the actress when she finally began to take an interest in fashion and communicating her preference to her stylists. We are really glad that she did because her recent appearance at a book launch in Delhi in a Rohit Bal sari is simply amazing.

The actress picked a navy floral printed sari which she paired beautifully with a matching full-sleeve Mandarin collar blouse – we think it added a royal touch to her outfit.

Kajol in a Rohit Bal sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kajol in a Rohit Bal sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We love how stylist Yukti Sodha curated this look with statement diamond earrings to add just the right amount of bling. Even hair and make-up expert Mallika Bhatt did a good job here with Kajol’s romantic up do. It was perfect with a side-parting and her make-up with heavily kohl-lined eyes and a bright lip shade complemented the look. Having said that, a berry lip shade or something in dark red would have taken it up a notch but this too isn’t bad.

What do you think about her fashion sense? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd