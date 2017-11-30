Kajol’s formal outfit is a big disappointment; especially the loud floral blouse

Kajol dons a Zara blouse with flared pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kajol dons a Zara blouse with flared pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

One thing that makes Kajol’s style so endearing is the effortless grace it exudes. Though we have seen the actor slaying it in saris, when it comes to western wear, it’s not always a cakewalk for her. At a recent event, the beauty turned up in formal wear and it was a big disappointment for us, as we have come to expect more from the actor.

She picked up a floral printed top by Zara, which she teamed with black wide-legged pants. First things first, her vibrant blouse is too loud for our liking. And the addition of those garish gold earrings by Misho did not help at all. The only thing we like about her look is her super flared pants.

Even her make-up was slightly heavy on foundation as is visible from the photos. We like the idea that she decided to go for a nude make-up palette and kohl-rimmed eyes, but the execution wasn’t perfect. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

Black high heels and a high ponytail rounded out her look but it couldn’t do anything to save her from the disaster of an outfit. We wish to see something better the next time because we know that she can easily deliver.

What do you think about her look? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.

