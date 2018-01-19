Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen: The best and worst dressed at Mickey Contractor’s bash

Kajol (L); Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (C) and Sushmita Sen. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kajol (L); Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (C) and Sushmita Sen. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you get when one of the top make-up artists in Bollywood, aka Mickey Contractor throws a lavish party to celebrate his 12 years association with MAC? Celebs at their best, of course! Attended by the who’s who of the industry including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen and many more, fashionistas were in for a treat.

Here’s a look at the best and worst dressed celebs at the party:

Sushmita Sen

The former Miss Universe’s fashion sense seems to be getting better day by day. The actor looked completely party-ready in a shimmery plunging neckline top teamed with a pair of ripped denims with a dash of shimmer on it. She styled her outfit with strappy black heels and a matching clutch. Other than outfit, her make-up and hairdo too were right on point. Perfectly-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, light red lips and wavy side-parted hair rounded off her look.

Shilpa Shetty

The reality show host opted for a stunning LBD teamed with a laser-cut lace shirt beneath it. It also featured a collared neckline and an embroidered detailing on the skirt. She completed her ensemble with gladiator heels and a sling box clutch. Centre-parted hair, thickly-lined eyes and light pink lips rounded off her look.

Kajol

The actor opted for a navy blue bodycon dress from Gauri and Nainika. The dress featured a rather voluminous sleeve on one side and ruffled detailing on the neckline. Although the exaggerated sleeves did add a lot of drama, but overall, Kajol failed to hit the mark. Styled by Mohit Rai, he accessorised her look with a silver bracelet from Gehna Jewellers and black pumps from Intoto. She rounded off her look with neutral make-up and kohled eyes.

Karan Johar

The director looked dapper in a pair of black trousers teamed with a white shirt and a maroon blazer. He accessorised the outfit with a pair of geeky specs. But one thing that really stood out was his pair of black studded shoes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

While all the other fashionistas went for western outfit, the former Miss World looked a million bucks in a cocktail sari by Shahab Durazi. The black sari featured a white embroidery along the border and she teamed it with a black embellished blouse. Not only her outfit, we also liked her make-up and hairdo. Straight sleek hair, her signature bold red lips and light smokey eyes rounded off her look.

Madhuri Dixit

Styled by Ami Patel, Madhuri Dixit looked ravishing in a body-hugging Gauri and Nainika dress. The V-neckline outfit featured a floral embellishment on the bodice. She completed her look with black pumps, a statement bracelet, thickly-lined eyes, bold red lips and tousled wavy hair.

Dia Mirza

The actor/producer looked pretty in a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna number. The semi-sheer navy blue dress was teamed with a pair of matching pants. It also featured a plunging neckline and an embellished detailing on the skirt. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement earrings from Golecha Jewels. Make-up artist and hair stylist Bianca Louzado rounded off her look with dewy skin, perfectly-done eyes and hair styled in a messy bun.

Manish Malhotra

The designer attended the event in a pair of black trousers teamed with a matching T-Shirt and a velvet blazer. He combined the outfit with a white scarf featuring quirky prints and a pair of black shoes.

Sonali Bendre

The actor attended the event dressed in a beige coloured sheer floral printed maxi dress. She rounded off her look with centre-parted curly hairdo, dark red lips and thickly-lined eyes.

What do you think about the style statement of the celebs? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

