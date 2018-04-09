Kajal Aggarwal’s stunning black ruffle sari is what you need to own the spotlight

Kajal Aggarwal steps out in a ruffle sari from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ indian Express) Kajal Aggarwal steps out in a ruffle sari from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ indian Express)

Kajal Aggarwal was recently in attendance at the Zee Apsara Awards 2018 in Hyderabad. For the Sunday night event, the Special 26 actor stepped out in a glamorous black sari with structured ruffle detail from designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The attention arresting piece was easily red-carpet worthy and we like how stylist Ami Patel veered off the traditional route and opted for the trendier midriff pallu drape, which is very ‘in’ these days.

The semi-sheer sequinned blouse with a scalloped neckline brought in a risque element and Patel accessorised the look with a pair of rings from H Craft Fine Jewellery. Aggarwal opted for dewy tones, nude lips and soft curls to round out her look.

Aggarwal, who won the Best Actress of The Year Award at the event, has been evolving her fashion statements lately, particularly during the promotions of her movie MLA. Remember her Bibhu Mohapatra outfit that she wore for a promotional event? The pastel-hued bodycon dress, featuring delicately embellished blue patterns and a swathe of matching fabric on either side of the skirt, was a lovely creation.

Not just the glam dame, Aggarwal’s street style has been equally charming as well. Rocking a Nishka Lulla casement skirt, the actor gave us some cool and bubbly vibes in the fray-hemmed piece a while back. It was teamed with a white shirt with bell sleeves. Easy but interesting, don’t you think? Aggarwal complemented her attire with gladiator heels and polished off her look with nude make-up and soft wavy hair.

We think it was a fabulous attempt at a fusion sari this time around, but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

