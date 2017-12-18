Kajal Aggarwal’s gown gives fishy vibes but she carries it off like a stunning mermaid

Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning in a Mark Bumgarner gown. (Source: kajalaggarwalofficial, stylebyami/ Instagram) Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning in a Mark Bumgarner gown. (Source: kajalaggarwalofficial, stylebyami/ Instagram)

Otherwise known for her casual and laid-back style, Kajal Aggarwal made a strong fashion statement this time at the Zee Golden Awards 2017, where she won the best actress award. Aggarwal wore a black bodycon gown from Mark Bumgarner, with a flared hem and dramatic ruffles detailing at the back.

The actor looked like an enticing mermaid and would have made for quite a head-turner on the carpet. Stylist Ami Patel teamed the thin-strapped gown with a pair of danglers and a ring. We wish she had kept the accessories more glamorous to match the tone of the actor’s outfit and something around the neck would have nicely set off the actor’s plunging neckline.

For the make-up, artist Vishal Charan chose a creamy palette and gave the actor a dewy sheen and a dash of nude tint on the lips. Though we like her make-up, we wish she had gone with more colour to boost the glam quotient that the occasion demanded. Check out the actor’s look here.

Hairstylist Annapurna Vhanne opted for a sleek back hair to complete the actor’s look. Though we love the dramatic punch of the actor’s outfit, we think the styling was on the downside and Patel could have done a better job.

What do you think of the actor’s red carpet look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd