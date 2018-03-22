Amp up your street style with Kajal Aggarwal’s ultra cool deconstructed shirts

Kajal Aggarwal shows why you should invest in a deconstructed shirt. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Kajal Aggarwal shows why you should invest in a deconstructed shirt. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

It seems the staid and boring button-down shirts are ‘old school’ with Bollywood fashionistas, with more and more celebs opting for a 2.0 version of deconstructed shirts. While last year we saw a bevy of stars flaunting the trend, this year seemed a little slow on the uptake. However, Kajal Aggarwal recently proved that deconstructed shirts are not passé just yet.

For the promotions of her upcoming movie MLA, the actor wore a light blue Notebook shirt, which was buttoned down till the midriff and teamed with a pair of navy blue flared pants. The athleisure-like stripes on the cuffs added a sporty detail to the outfit and we like how the elements came together nicely to form a chic look.

Aggarwal rounded off her look with nude make-up and hair coiffed into a high ponytail.

Not only the cool shirts but Aggarwal also gave us OOTD goals in a Tahweave outfit that included an asymmetrical pleated wrap-around top, teamed with a pair of checked palazzo pants. The actor accessorised the look with a pair of silver floral earrings from Lara M and we think the nude tones and soft wavy hair complemented her look nicely.

Need other deconstructed wear inspirations?

Katrina Kaif, who is known for keeping comfort first looked really lovely and not to forget, comfortable in a white striped shirt from Monse Maison, which she paired with an asymmetrical black skirt. There might be a hundred different ways to wear this deconstructed shirt but the way celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled it on the actor is commendable.

Ileana D’Cruz showed us how to wear candy stripes in a way that gives out a semi-casual vibe. The cold-shoulder shirt with the structured silhouette looked amazing with the black, high-waisted flared pants, both from Zara. Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi accessorised this look well with a pair of statement earrings from Anomaly by Anam.

What do you think about the actor’s looks this time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

