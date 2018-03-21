Kajal Aggarwal gives us OOTD goals in her Bibhu Mohapatra and Nishka Lulla outfits

Kajal Aggarwal steps out in a Bibhu Mohapatra outfit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Kajal Aggarwal steps out in a Bibhu Mohapatra outfit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Bibhu Mohapatra’s designs are not just a B-Town favourite but also find a fan following among international celebs. After Kareena Kapoor Khan’s blazing red cutout dress and Kangana Ranaut’s off-shoulder number, it is Kajal Aggarwal, who is enchanting us with her Mohapatra outfit.

For the promotions of her upcoming movie MLA, the actor was decked in a pastel-hued bodycon dress, featuring delicately embellished blue patterns. A swathe of matching fabric on either side of the skirt made for an attractive detail.

Stylist Ami Patel kept it easy in the accessory department with just a ring and rounded out her look with nude make-up and a side-parted sleek ponytail. She added finishing touches with black pumps. Check out the pictures here.

Giving us some cool and bubbly vibes in a fray-hemmed casement skirt, the Special 26 looked cute. We like the Nishka Lulla piece that was teamed with a white shirt with bell sleeves. Easy but interesting, don’t you think?

Aggarwal complemented her attire with gladiator heels and polished off her look with nude make-up and soft wavy hair. Catch a glimpse here.

We like both the looks of the actor. While the Mohapatra piece makes for a pretty pick for a party night, the Nishka Lulla number can be an interesting pick for a summer brunch. What do you think about the actor’s looks this time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

