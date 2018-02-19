Justin Trudeau’s India wardrobe is classy, colourful and everything we’d expected it to be

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on his Indian rendezvous keeps up his classy style statements. (Source: PTI) Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on his Indian rendezvous keeps up his classy style statements. (Source: PTI)

There are only so many style statements you can make while in the political spotlight, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes sure he encashes most of them. From wearing cognac shoes to making sure the width of his tie matches that of his lapels, this fashion-conscious man is also one of the sharpest suited political figures.

Currently, Trudeau is on a week-long visit to India. On Sunday, he visited Taj Mahal in Agra along with his wife and three kids. On the agenda is a meeting with Prime Minister Modi on February 23 where talks related to civil nuclear cooperation, space, defence, energy and education are expected to take place. He has also visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, and other key monuments, including Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Jama Masjid in New Delhi are on the cards.

Now, all those following this Canadian with a seemingly Indian heart know how much he loves Indian ethnic wear. So as he travels across the country, we keep a keen eye on his wardrobe so far.

Visiting Gujarat

The visiting PM went to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad with his family on Monday, and they chose to colour-coordinate their looks with Indian staple colours. Trudeau opted for a bright red kurta with golden gota bordering the hems of sleeves and collar, and an interesting embroidery work on one side of the front. His elder son Xavier matched his father in a similar red kurta. His wife Sophie Grégoire opted for a deep yellow-hued suit set, a similar tone was sported by daughter Ella-Grace, while the youngest Hadrien wore an orange embroidered kurta and pyjama.

Justin Trudeau during a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram with family. (Source: PTI) Justin Trudeau during a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram with family. (Source: PTI)

Justin Trudeau performs a ‘Namaskaar’ along with wife Sophie. (Source: PTI) Justin Trudeau performs a ‘Namaskaar’ along with wife Sophie. (Source: PTI)

Justin Trudeau is seen here along with his family. (Source: PTI) Justin Trudeau is seen here along with his family. (Source: PTI)

The visit to Taj Mahal

On Sunday, the family of five went for a picturesque frame in front of the Taj and the Prime Minister was decked in a blue plaid coat for a day out with family. Trudeau teamed it with an ice blue shirt and tan pants and we think he looked handsome, especially with his wind-ruffled hair.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Sunday, February 18, 2018. (Source: AP) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Sunday, February 18, 2018. (Source: AP)

His wife Sophie chose to wear a flowy floral printed dress in powder blue. She kept it easy in the accessory department and went minimal with the make-up too. It’s interesting how the family is more-or-less coordinating the colours of the garments for their outings.

Sophie Trudeau went with a floral printed outfit. (Source: AP) Sophie Trudeau went with a floral printed outfit. (Source: AP)

Trudeau arrives in India

The PM was a picture of grace in a rich grey suit to which he added a pop of colour with his polka-dot tie. A signature Canadian maple leaf in red featured on the lapel of his jacket. Yet again, a rather plain suit was made peppy thanks to a smart choice of the tie. Trudeau also usually makes sure the width of his tie matches that of his lapels, and this instance was no different.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the media as he arrives at AFS Palam in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the media as he arrives at AFS Palam in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Justin Trudeau arrives on the tarmac with his family. (Source: AP) Justin Trudeau arrives on the tarmac with his family. (Source: AP)

With a couple more opportunities for Trudeau and his family to wear traditional Indian clothing, we’re curious to see the array of styles Canada’s first family could be experimenting with.

