  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Justin Trudeau’s India wardrobe is classy, colourful and everything we’d expected it to be

Justin Trudeau’s India wardrobe is classy, colourful and everything we’d expected it to be

That Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemingly has an affinity for Indian ethnic wear is well known. One of the sharpest dressed political figures in the world, Trudeau and his family have already gone ethnic with bright kurtas during the ongoing India visit, and we're curious to see what else they have in store.

Written by Ishita Goel | New Delhi | Updated: February 19, 2018 5:30 pm
Justin Trudeau, Justin Trudeau India visit, Justin Trudeau cute pictures, Justin Trudeau fashion, Justin Trudeau India fashion, Justin Trudeau canada prime minister india, Justin Trudeau style icon, indian express, indian express news Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on his Indian rendezvous keeps up his classy style statements. (Source: PTI)
Related News

There are only so many style statements you can make while in the political spotlight, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes sure he encashes most of them. From wearing cognac shoes to making sure the width of his tie matches that of his lapels, this fashion-conscious man is also one of the sharpest suited political figures.

Currently, Trudeau is on a week-long visit to India. On Sunday, he visited Taj Mahal in Agra along with his wife and three kids. On the agenda is a meeting with Prime Minister Modi on February 23 where talks related to civil nuclear cooperation, space, defence, energy and education are expected to take place. He has also visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, and other key monuments, including Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Jama Masjid in New Delhi are on the cards.

Now, all those following this Canadian with a seemingly Indian heart know how much he loves Indian ethnic wear. So as he travels across the country, we keep a keen eye on his wardrobe so far.

Visiting Gujarat

The visiting PM went to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad with his family on Monday, and they chose to colour-coordinate their looks with Indian staple colours. Trudeau opted for a bright red kurta with golden gota bordering the hems of sleeves and collar, and an interesting embroidery work on one side of the front. His elder son Xavier matched his father in a similar red kurta. His wife Sophie Grégoire opted for a deep yellow-hued suit set, a similar tone was sported by daughter Ella-Grace, while the youngest Hadrien wore an orange embroidered kurta and pyjama.

Justin Trudeau, Justin Trudeau India visit, Justin Trudeau cute pictures, Justin Trudeau fashion, Justin Trudeau India fashion, Justin Trudeau canada prime minister india, Justin Trudeau style icon, indian express, indian express news Justin Trudeau during a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram with family. (Source: PTI) Justin Trudeau, Justin Trudeau India visit, Justin Trudeau cute pictures, Justin Trudeau fashion, Justin Trudeau India fashion, Justin Trudeau canada prime minister india, Justin Trudeau style icon, indian express, indian express news Justin Trudeau performs a ‘Namaskaar’ along with wife Sophie. (Source: PTI) Justin Trudeau, Justin Trudeau India visit, Justin Trudeau cute pictures, Justin Trudeau fashion, Justin Trudeau India fashion, Justin Trudeau canada prime minister india, Justin Trudeau style icon, indian express, indian express news Justin Trudeau is seen here along with his family. (Source: PTI)

The visit to Taj Mahal

On Sunday, the family of five went for a picturesque frame in front of the Taj and the Prime Minister was decked in a blue plaid coat for a day out with family. Trudeau teamed it with an ice blue shirt and tan pants and we think he looked handsome, especially with his wind-ruffled hair.

Justin Trudeau, Justin Trudeau Mumbai Visit, Trudeau Mumbai Visit, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Mumbai News, Latest Mumbai News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Sunday, February 18, 2018. (Source: AP)

His wife Sophie chose to wear a flowy floral printed dress in powder blue. She kept it easy in the accessory department and went minimal with the make-up too. It’s interesting how the family is more-or-less coordinating the colours of the garments for their outings.

Justin Trudeau, Justin Trudeau India visit, Justin Trudeau cute pictures, Justin Trudeau fashion, Justin Trudeau India fashion, Justin Trudeau canada prime minister india, Justin Trudeau style icon, indian express, indian express news Sophie Trudeau went with a floral printed outfit. (Source: AP)

Trudeau arrives in India

The PM was a picture of grace in a rich grey suit to which he added a pop of colour with his polka-dot tie. A signature Canadian maple leaf in red featured on the lapel of his jacket. Yet again, a rather plain suit was made peppy thanks to a smart choice of the tie. Trudeau also usually makes sure the width of his tie matches that of his lapels, and this instance was no different.

Justin Trudeau, Justin Trudeau India visit, Justin Trudeau cute pictures, Justin Trudeau fashion, Justin Trudeau India fashion, Justin Trudeau canada prime minister india, Justin Trudeau style icon, indian express, indian express news Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the media as he arrives at AFS Palam in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Justin Trudeau, Justin Trudeau India visit, Justin Trudeau cute pictures, Justin Trudeau fashion, Justin Trudeau India fashion, Justin Trudeau canada prime minister india, Justin Trudeau style icon, indian express, indian express news Justin Trudeau arrives on the tarmac with his family. (Source: AP)

With a couple more opportunities for Trudeau and his family to wear traditional Indian clothing, we’re curious to see the array of styles Canada’s first family could be experimenting with.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 19: Latest News