Justin Trudeau skips Indian wear during his meeting with PM Modi; keeps it classy in a sharp suit

There are only so many style statements you can make while in the political spotlight, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes sure he encashes most of them. From wearing cognac shoes to making sure the width of his tie matches that of his lapels, this fashion-conscious man is also one of the sharpest suited political figures.

Currently, Trudeau is on a week-long visit to India. After having visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Jama Masjid, he recently met with Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi, where they conducted extensive talks for nearly two hours, exploring ways to boost ties in several key areas, including trade and energy.

Now, all those following this Canadian with a seemingly Indian heart know how much he loves Indian ethnic wear. So as he travels across the country, we keep a keen eye on his wardrobe so far.

The meeting with PM Modi

Earlier today, when PM Narendra Modi met Justin Trudeau, he was accorded with a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. While attending the event, the Canadian Prime Minister looked dapper in a blue tuxedo teamed with a white shirt and a printed tie. His sons, Xavier and Hadrien were seen wearing khaki trousers with white shirts. While wife Sophie opted for a pastel blue, floral-printed pantsuit, which she teamed with a gray top. Keeping her accessories and make-up minimal, she rounded off her look with hair neatly-tied into a ponytail. Unlike the rest of the Trudeau family, their daughter Ella was seen going Indian as she was spotted wearing a red and black salwar suit.

At Jama Masjid

Justin Trudeau visited the Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and three children, Xavier, 10, Ella-Grace, 9, and Hadrien, 3. The Canadian PM was seen ditching Indian attire and instead, opting for a sharp, tailored suit. We think he looked suave. His boys too kept it simple in western wear with matching greyish-blue shirts and khaki pants. However, the ladies in the family stuck to Indian wear. Sophie was seen wearing a floral printed, yellow maxi dress, which she teamed with a light-coloured dupatta wrapped over her head, while Ella dressed up in a soothing blue kurta and skinny white pants.

Meeting the stars

Justin Trudeau met with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan on his Mumbai visit and the Prime Minister was decked in a golden embellished sherwani with a hint of red on the border. He paired it with a red churidar. His wife, Sophie, wore an embellished ivory sari with a pair of pearl earrings. His elder son Xavier chose to go with a royal blue kurta with a gold churidar, while daughter Ella-Grace looked lovely in a cheery yellow dress with a magenta tulle hem.

At Golden temple

Trudeau visited Amritsar on Wednesday to offer prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple). He went the traditional route once again in an off-white kurta set, which he layered with orange colours of the temple. Sophie went with a beautiful sky blue kurta paired with white palazzo pants.

Bringing out the funky socks

Trudeau who visited Mumbai recently for a bilateral meeting with Birla Group Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, was decked in a blue suit paired with a powder blue shirt. What really caught our attention was the peppy red tie that the head of state wore and matched with equally funky socks.

In his meeting with ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, the Prime Minister is seen sans blazer.

Visiting Gujarat

The visiting PM went to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad with his family on Monday, and they chose to colour-coordinate their looks with Indian staple colours. Trudeau opted for a bright red kurta with golden gota bordering the hems of the sleeves and collar, and interesting embroidery work on the front.

Xavier gave him company in a similar red kurta. Sophie opted for a deep yellow-hued suit from designer Anita Dongre, a similar tone was sported by Ella-Grace, while the youngest Hadrien wore an orange embroidered kurta and pyjama.

The visit to Taj Mahal

On Sunday, the family of five went for a picturesque moment in front of the Taj and the Prime Minister was decked in a blue plaid coat. Trudeau teamed it with an ice blue shirt and tan pants and we think he looked handsome, especially with his wind-ruffled hair.

His wife Sophie chose to wear a flowy floral printed dress in powder blue. She kept it easy in the accessory department and went minimal with the make-up too. It’s interesting how the family is more-or-less coordinating the colours of the garments for their outings.

Trudeau arrives in India

The PM was a picture of grace in a rich grey suit to which he added a pop of colour with his polka-dot tie. A signature Canadian maple leaf in red featured on the lapel of his jacket. Yet again, a rather plain suit was made peppy thanks to a smart choice of the tie. Trudeau also usually makes sure the width of his tie matches that of his lapels, and this instance was no different.

With a couple more opportunities for Trudeau and his family to wear traditional Indian clothing, we’re curious to see the array of styles Canada’s first family could be experimenting with.

