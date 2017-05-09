Rohit Bal, Anamika Khanna and other ace designers create stylish gifts for Justin Bieber’s India concert

India indeed is putting up a grand show. (Source: File Photo) India indeed is putting up a grand show. (Source: File Photo)

With just a day to go for the highly anticipated Justin Bieber concert in Mumbai, there has been a lot of buzz around the exhaustive list of requirements listed out by the artiste. Be it his room needing to have white curtains and purple carnations to 100 hangers, cans of wildberries and vanilla room fresheners, Dove body wash, hydrating lip balms — these are just a few of the special requests that have apparently been organised for the Canadian pop singer.

Well, that’s not all. Some of India’s best designers have gotten together to create a goodie bag full of Indian souvenirs for the teen sensation. An eclectic bunch of talented people consisting of Rohit Bal, Varun Bahl, Anamika Khanna, Krishna Mehta, Amit Aggarwal, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manav Gangwani and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan have come together to help make beautiful mementos for the singer.

Varun Bahl personally curated traditional Indian instruments of symphony. The instruments have been decorated with fine silk printed with fine floral artworks and highlighted with metallic golds.

Tabla embellished for Bieber. Tabla embellished for Bieber.

Sitar designed for Bieber. Sitar designed for Bieber.

A biker jacket in cotton velvet has been designed for the singer by Rohit Bal. The entire outfit will be handcrafted and delicately embroidered with sequins and crystals from Swarovski.

“The jacket is an amalgamation of Justin’s personal style, Indian music, and my vision of a cross cultural fashion statement,” says Bal.

Jacket designed by Rohit Bal. Jacket designed by Rohit Bal.

On the other hand, celebrated designer Anamika Khanna will be creating a wardrobe for Justin Bieber’s mother. The stunning floor length jacket designed by Khanna is subtle yet stands out for its intricate designs.

Floor length jacket designed by Anamika Khanna. Floor length jacket designed by Anamika Khanna.

Jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be gifting a rare wreath-shaped necklace, studded with rubies and marquise diamonds, and encrusted in platinum and 18k gold, to the singer’s mother.

“Bieber is a youth icon who everyone loves but the pillar of strength in his life has been his mother and it’s a tribute to this brilliant woman,” Sahni said.

A stunning neckpiece designed for Biber’s mother. A stunning neckpiece designed for Biber’s mother.

Mellowing things down a bit, Amit Aggarwal is designing a jacket with Khadi, and will blend traditional weaves and industrial waste in the apparel. He will use malleable recycled polymer sheet on the sleeves.

A khadi jacket designed for the pop artiste. A khadi jacket designed for the pop artiste.

Intending to showcase the exuberant personality of the 23-year-old singer, an Indo-Western formal shirt, with modern, geometric lines using metallic threads, has been created by Krishna Mehta.

An indo-western formal shirt designed by Krishna Mehta. An indo-western formal shirt designed by Krishna Mehta.

A special pair of sneaker and caps have been created by Manav Gangwani. The merchandise play on the oriental identity of India, and reflects what people in the west often associate India with – peacock feathers and snake charmers.

A special set of sneakers designed exclusively for Bieber. A special set of sneakers designed exclusively for Bieber.

As a gesture of goodwill, music legend Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will also be gifting an autographed sarod to the Grammy winner.

The autographed sarod by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. The autographed sarod by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

The promoters have also opened the doors to new talents. A hand painted denim jacket with graffiti designs will be created by Prasenjit Das, while Dhruv Kapoor who will be creating an oversized hoodie for the Baby star. Ragini Ahuja who will be designing a bomber jacket in destroyed denim with sheep leather shoulder, collar, and pocket flaps and witty-tone graphic tee shirt by Balmedor.

A hand painted denim jacket with graffiti designs designed by Prasenjit Das. A hand painted denim jacket with graffiti designs designed by Prasenjit Das.

A bomber jacket in destroyed denim with sheep leather shoulder, collar designed by Ragini Ahuja. A bomber jacket in destroyed denim with sheep leather shoulder, collar designed by Ragini Ahuja.

An oversized hoodie designed by Dhruv Kapoor. An oversized hoodie designed by Dhruv Kapoor.

