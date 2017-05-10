Justin Bieber India concert: What Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sridevi, Malaika Arora Khan and other Bollywood celebs wore to groove

Check out all the celebs at the Justin Bieber concert! (Source: Instagram) Check out all the celebs at the Justin Bieber concert! (Source: Instagram)

Love him or hate him, Justin Bieber is here performing in what has been one of the most anticipated concert in India. Buzz was also that Bieber played hide-and-seek with his fans. Ditching the chopper at the last minute, he took the road instead, it is being speculated. Setting the stage on fire, the 23-year-old Canadian singer and songwriter started with tracks like ‘Where are you now’ and ‘Mark my words’ and left his fans enthralled.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber India concert live updates: Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan arrive together, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Bipasha Basu among other Bollywood stars

Well, not only is the nation going crazy, India’s tinsel town is just as excited about the extravagant affair. From Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan walking in together to Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover and Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Sridevi and her daughter — a lot of Bollywood celebs turned up to witness the spectacular event. Take a look at the stars who made it and what they wore to the concert.

ALSO READ | Style yourself with swag for Justin Bieber’s India concert; follow these simple tips

ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt looked ultra chic in blue denim shorts paired with a deep blue T-shirt and a light blue jacket. What’s more, she picked the jacket from Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s new label Rheson! The actress wore glares and paired the outfit with silver sneakers. We think she looked really cool, don’t you?

MALAIKA ARORA KHAN

Malaika Arora Khan wore a one-shoulder wonder striped in two different shades. While one side was carved into a full length gown, the other half was a mini dress. The actress accented her look with summer shades and long white printed strands of earrings and black boots.

Malaika Arora Khan clicked as she arrives for Justin Bieber’s concert. (Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das) Malaika Arora Khan clicked as she arrives for Justin Bieber’s concert. (Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das)

JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

Jacqueline Fernandez worked magic in monochromes. She stepped in a one-shoulder white top with black short at the concert.

POOJA HEGDE

Pooja Hegde wore a short black crop top and matching black short skirt. She paired it with a sheer black jacket.

BIPASHA BASU

Bipasha Basu was seen in a sheer white ensemble embellished with floral work.

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

SRIDEVI WITH DAUGHTER KHUSHI KAPOOR

The mommy-daughter duo made their presence felt in fashionable outfits. While Sridevi stepped in a lime green layered halter neck maxi dress, Khushi played with dark blue denim shorts by pairing them with a white crop top and matching sneakers.

URVASHI RAUTELA

Urvashi Rautela opted for a rather glossy look for the evening. She wore a gown with layers of scarlet red and maroon red and complemented it with an awkward white shrug. Moreover, her long danglers were simply unwanted for the look.

Aren’t the Bollywood divas rocking it in style at the concert?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd