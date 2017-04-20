Julia Roberts is People mag’s ‘most beautiful’ 2017; so what’s her diet regimen and favourite red carpet dress?

You wouldn’t believe which is her favourite red carpet dress (we’re betting it’s the one you love as well). (Source: AP) You wouldn’t believe which is her favourite red carpet dress (we’re betting it’s the one you love as well). (Source: AP)

For a record fifth time, Hollywood star Julia Roberts has been named People magazine’s world’s most beautiful woman on Wednesday. But in an interview to the magazine, Roberts said that she believed her best years were yet to come.

The 49-year-old star was first given the annual honour in 1991, a year after she skyrocketed to fame in the romantic comedy Pretty Woman. She was also named most beautiful woman in 2000, 2005 and 2010. “I’m very flattered,” Roberts told People, adding “I think I’m currently peaking.”

This brings her way ahead of pal George Clooney, who managed to take the title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive just twice. Roberts joked that she intends to mention this little fact in the Christmas card to the Clooneys this year, in an interview with the magazine’s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle.

Looking forward, Roberts says she looks forward to now growing old gracefully with her twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 12, and Henry, 9, and her husband cinematographer Danny Moder.

Talking about what Roberts tells her children about beauty, People magazine editor Catherine Kast says the actress is super chill about it, and she tells her twins that as long as they smell good and have a smile on their face that’s enough of lessons about beauty.



Speaking to the magazine’s style and beauty director, Andrea Lavinthal, Roberts says she feels it’s not very comfortable on the red carpet, but that doesn’t mean it’s not exciting. She reveals her favourite red carpet look (and we all agree that it’s our favourite as well) is the 2001 Oscars look in a vintage 1982 black and white Velentino gown, which she apparently still has and it’s kept in a box under her bed! Go figure!

Julia Roberts wears a vintage Valentino gown with actor Benjamin Bratt at the 73rd annual Academy Awards in 2001. (Source: Reuters) Julia Roberts wears a vintage Valentino gown with actor Benjamin Bratt at the 73rd annual Academy Awards in 2001. (Source: Reuters)

Talking about her diet regimen, Roberts apparently packs in a lot of protein into her meals, but allows herself some cheats like carbs, including cookies. She likes a hot breakfast, and while every other person is picking up a smoothie, 2017’s most beautiful woman likes her eggs in the morning. Avocados, which we know are great for weight loss and overall health, are another favourite, which she indulges in some times even twice a day.

The other contenders for the title this year were media moghul Oprah Winfrey, country singer Carrie Underwood, singer-actress Mandy Moore, actresses Viola Davis, Emma Watson (who has been making waves as a UN ambassador for gender equality), Taraji P Henson and Chrissy Metz.

Last year, F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Jennifer Aniston had been named the magazine’s most beautiful woman.

