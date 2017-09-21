Judwaa 2 promotions: Taapsee Pannu gives festive fashion goals in traditional Indian wear

Taapsee Pannu is nailing festive fashion as a part of Judwaa 2 promotions. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu is nailing festive fashion as a part of Judwaa 2 promotions. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu, while gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Judwaa 2, is giving us style goals with her fashion choices. As part of the film’s promotions, Pannu seems all ready to experiment with unconventional looks and we are loving it. From dainty, embellished dresses to shiny, festive pink traditional Indian wear — the beautiful actor looks like a vision.

While we are yet to see Pannu experiment with her hairstyle, she impressed us in an embellished mesh dress from Rose Room Couture. She paired the bell-sleeved dress with a pair of nude pumps and similar toned-socks which she has been obsessed with these days. Styled by Devki B, the actor chose to play it safe by letting her hair down and keeping her make-up minimal yet fresh.

On another occasion, she chose to go à la Mandira Bedi in a rich pink suit from Mayyur R Girotra Couture. She paired the beautiful noodle strap suit with a simple set of studded neck-piece and earrings from ANAQA By Nishant Tulsiani. In Kolkata to promote her upcoming film which also stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, the ‘Pink’ actor’s look seemed quite in sync with the City of Joy’s current festive mood.

Styled by Devki, she tied her hair up in a messy bun and highlighted her eyes with kohl. We think she looked lovely!

Which of the two looks do you like — let us know in the comments’ section below.

