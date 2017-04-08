Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Arya Stark: Game of Thrones Season 7 characters get new stunning looks

Arya Stark (L), Daenerys Targaryen (C) and Jon Snow in their new costumes. (Source: HBO) Arya Stark (L), Daenerys Targaryen (C) and Jon Snow in their new costumes. (Source: HBO)

Even though the new Game of Thrones promo released by HBO a couple of days back didn’t feature any actual footage from the upcoming Season 7, it gave fans a glimpse of what to expect. The one minute, thirty two seconds clip shows The Queen of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen dressed in a much warmer outfit than she usually does, walking down a hallway. We also see the recently crowned King in the North Jon Snow, strutting his well-furred coat and himself into a seat of power at Winterfell. The Queen of the Andals, Cersei Lannister, also takes to the Iron Throne in a well-tailored ensemble.

Daenerys Targaryen. (Source: HBO) Daenerys Targaryen. (Source: HBO)

Going by the show’s fondness for killing its characters, we are not sure if all of them can make it further to Season 8 but we know that at least 11 characers are getting new epic costumes in Season 7. The latest teaser “It’s What Connects Us,” features stars from many HBO shows trying to recreate the “Ahhh” intro but more interestingly introducing the world to the new costumes of the GoT characters.

By the look of the costumes of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) it’s safe to say that ‘winter isn’t coming, it’s finally here’! All of them are visibly dressed in warmers outfits.

Sansa Stark. (Source: HBO) Sansa Stark. (Source: HBO)

We are already excited! A nice approach by the creators to keep their fans engaged, considering the show has already been delayed by three months. Season 7 is expected to premiere around July 16.

Take a look at the new costumes:

Jon Snow. (Source: HBO) Jon Snow. (Source: HBO)

Arya Stark. (Source: HBO) Arya Stark. (Source: HBO)

Tyrion Lannister. (Source: HBO) Tyrion Lannister. (Source: HBO)

Tormund Giantsbane. (Source: HBO) Tormund Giantsbane. (Source: HBO)

Bran Stark. (Source: HBO) Bran Stark. (Source: HBO)

Brienne Of Tarth. (Source: HBO) Brienne Of Tarth. (Source: HBO)

Cersei Lannister. (Source: HBO) Cersei Lannister. (Source: HBO)

Davos. (Source: HBO) Davos. (Source: HBO)

Jaime Lannister. (Source: HBO) Jaime Lannister. (Source: HBO)

Missandei. (Source: HBO) Missandei. (Source: HBO)

Sandor Clegane. (Source: HBO) Sandor Clegane. (Source: HBO)

Theon. (Source: HBO) Theon. (Source: HBO)

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

