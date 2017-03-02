Jharkhand to be partner state for AIFW A/W 2017

Indian wear at AIFW A/W’16. (Source: Express photo) Indian wear at AIFW A/W’16. (Source: Express photo)

Jharkhand is the partner state for the forthcoming Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn-Winter 2017, the organiser, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), announced on Thursday.

In association with Maybelline New York, the four-day fashion extravagnza will commence on March 15, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The highlight of the show will be the different designers’ interpretations of the Tussar fabric, read a statement from FDCI.

The show has been curated by fashion designer Shaina NC. She will also be presenting her collection for the first time at AIFW.

Other designers include, Pinnacle Shruti Sancheti, Rina Dhaka and Dabiri by Divya and Ambika.

“Jharcraft is extremely glad to be associated with FDCI, with the mission of crafting opportunities, changing lives in the rural areas based on sericulture, handloom and other allied activities of Jharkhand,” K. Ravikumar, Managing Director of Jharcraft, said.

“The organisation is a supporting unit to the state, contributing largely to its social, economic and cultural upliftment, with special emphasis on local artisans and underprivileged sections of the state. With the support of FDCI, Jharcraft hopes to provide a platform to the artisans and weavers to merchandise their own products, through the maximum utilization of natural resources and manpower of Jharkhand,” Ravikumar added.

Sunil Sethi, FDCI President, says the association with Jharkhand is in continuation with the commitment to preserve crafts.

“We look for unique ways to enable this objective. This show with Jharcraft is an initiative of Shaina NC, who is known for her dedicated efforts to promote Indian handlooms. Jharkhand’s hidden wonders will be unveiled by designers, who will translate its story through the magnificent swirls of fabric,” he said.