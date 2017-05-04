Jharkhand fashion fest to promote local designers

Jharcraft Managing Director K Ravikumar said CM Raghubar Das would inaugurate the event to be held between May 25 and 29. (Representational Image) Jharcraft Managing Director K Ravikumar said CM Raghubar Das would inaugurate the event to be held between May 25 and 29. (Representational Image)

In an attempt to provide a platform to fashion designers of Jharkhand and promote the state as a textile hub, a fashion festival would be organised later this month at Ranchi.

Jharkhand Silk Textile and Handicraft Development Corporation Ltd (Jharcraft) would organise Jharkhand Fashion Festival 2017 where local fashion designers would be able to display their products.

Announcing this at a press conference here, Jharcraft Managing Director K Ravikumar said that Chief Minister Raghubar Das would inaugurate the five-day event to be held between May 25 and 29.

Leading online retailer Amazon.com would market the clothes of Jharcraft in the international market, he said adding that ‘tasar’ silk products of the state was in great demand abroad.

During the event, Ravikumar said, Amazon.com would launch Jharcraft designed clothes online at national and international level.

Besides, all products of Jharcraft would be exhibited during the festival, he said.

