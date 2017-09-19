Jhanvi Kapoor or Selena Gomez, who wore the striped Isabel Marant dress better?

From L to R: Selena Gomez and Jhanvi Kapoor. (Source: File photo) From L to R: Selena Gomez and Jhanvi Kapoor. (Source: File photo)

She doesn’t even have a film to her credit, but Jhanvi Kapoor is already the talk of the town. Wherever this beauty goes, there are people following her every move and fashion enthusiasts lapping up her great sense of style. The fact that she can afford haute couture and flaunt her petite frame in the best of designer wears comes handy and adds to her building up an amazing style profile. But if we think about it rationally, not every celeb necessarily has the innate talent do so.

Of course, Kapoor has had a few unlucky experiences with the fashion police but for the most part, the reigning deity of all-star kids launches has managed to impress all. Recently, we spotted her looking really chic at the airport wearing a striped, spaghetti-strap dress from Isabel Marant which she styled with a pair of white sneakers and a red Hermes bag.

With hair in a bouncy ponytail, she rounded out her look with bare-minimum make-up. We think she looked nice.

However, this is not the first time we have seen this dress on a celeb. Earlier this year, Selena Gomez was seen wearing the same dress during her vacation with boyfriend Abel Tesfaye of The Weeknd fame in Argentina.

Selena Gomez in Isabel Marant. (Source: selenascloset.com) Selena Gomez in Isabel Marant. (Source: selenascloset.com)

The pop star complemented her outfit with a Coach choker, sunglasses from Oliver Peoples, white Converse sneakers and a messy high bun.

Looks like Kapoor took inspiration from Gomez and even though she wore it well, it’s the singer who takes the cake.

Whose look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

