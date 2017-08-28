Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor rock out traditional lehengas during Ganesh Chaturthi

Jhanvi Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor, whose traditional avatar do you prefer? (Source: Eshaa Amiin/Instagram) Jhanvi Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor, whose traditional avatar do you prefer? (Source: Eshaa Amiin/Instagram)

With Mumbai buzzing with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Bollywood celebrities have been giving us serious style goals in their desi avatars. From gorgeous saris to stunning lehengas, we’ve all been taking notes on what’s not, and what’s not. After all, with these stars showcasing the best of designerwear off-ramp, where better to get our style-spiration from? And right along with our household B-Town fashionistas is the next generation, that has been creating waves with their sartorial choices, and sisters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor form one such sibling duo.

Though, we’ve been more used to seeing Jhanvi and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan dominating the next-gen fashion headlines, this time around the younger Kapoor girl, Khushi, has grabbed our attention in an Anita Dongre ensemble, along with Jhanvi, who was also wearing a lehenga from the same designer.

While Jhanvi was seen wearing a bright yellow and orange lehenga, Khushi opted for soothing pastel shades. The former, who is yet to announce her Bollywood debut, has been slaying it in the style department for some time and did not disappoint in this appearance too. A pastel orange embroidered choli, with a plunging neckline and silver gota border, was perfectly paired with a yellow lehenga, with multicoloured floral motifs – giving the overall ensemble a very festive and modern look. The pink-and-silver gota work border at the hemline, not only complemented the attire but accentuated the pastel base.

Stylist Eshaa Amiin did a great job with minimalist make-up to balance the heavy look of the outfit. With light pink lips and tresses kept open in soft waves, the look was refreshing and breezy. Keeping the accessories to bare-minimum with just statement jhumkas, with yellow beads matching the ensemble.

Khushi, too, was styled by Amiin, and chose to wear just a golden bracelet to let her attire do all the talking. Wearing a simple powdered pink lehenga with a bright pink border, it was aptly paired with a grey satin blouse and sheer dupatta. The stylish blue and pink latkans, the silver gota-border added just the right amount of bling to otherwise a humble option.

‘Tis the season to go traditional, as we’ve discussed, and just recently Jhanvi looked resplendent in a Manish Malhotra lehenga at the Ganesh Chaturthi party hosted by Mukesh Ambani.

