Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor continue their glamorous streak at Sridevi’s birthday bash

Sridevi’s birthday is long gone, but the celebrations are still going strong and so are the glorious flashes of chic designer wears. For fashion connoisseurs like us, these are happy moments as the actor and her daughters are considered as the best dressed celebs in Bollywood. They have inspired us in the past and we hope that they will continue to do so. We still can’t forget the beautiful ruffled, Zimmermann number Jhanvi Kapoor stepped out in, on the night of Sridevi’s birthday on August 13. We immediately fell in love with the pastel print, silk dress with an asymmetrical hemline.

Continuing her glamorous streak at a birthday bash thrown by designer Manish Malhotra at his residence for her mom, Jhanvi dressed up in a silver chainmail halter-neck crop top from Australian brand Meshki and paired it with basic denims.

A pair of beautiful sparkly Christian Louboutin heels, natural make-up and a soft blush on her lips rounded out the look. She chose to let her hair cascade into soft curls instead of tying it up. Now, we would have preferred a ponytail here but we can’t deny that she still looked good.

But more than her, it was her younger sister Khushi Kapoor who stole the limelight this time. She looked really, really chic in a denim tie-up corset top from the French house of fashion Isabel Marant and fitted black leather pants.

A pair of strappy heels, a glittery choker and a sling bag from Yves Saint Laurent complemented her look. We love that she pulled her hair back to let the statement-worthy top do all the talking.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

