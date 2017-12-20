Jewellery trends to add spark to your winter wedding look

Add the wow factor to your bridal look with perfect jewellery. (Source: File Photo) Add the wow factor to your bridal look with perfect jewellery. (Source: File Photo)

Shreedevi Deshpande Puri, Head of Design at Ganjam, lists a few trends in jewellery this season.

* Diamonds are always a bride’s best friend: Diamonds add sparkle to a bride. Diamonds signify, Purity, Love, Faithfulness and Eternity. Statement pieces can really add the wow factor to the bride’s overall look if she has the personality to carry it off.

* Tantalizing Tanzanites: In terms of coloured gemstones, Tanzanites make a striking statement. A beautiful deep bluish purple, this gemstone is highly coveted and unique. You could choose a large gemstone which has its own personality or a suite of smaller gems that make a unique piece. Paired with nothing more than diamonds these stones look both royal as well as modern.

* Blushing bride: For a young modern bride looking for a softer palette, whites, pinks and wine make a perfect colour palette. Designers have started designing softer colour palettes than the conventional reds, oranges and fuchsias that one is used to seeing to a much more elegant and understated palette of colours ranging from dull gold, nude, soft pinks, old rose. A good example is Anushka Sharma’s wedding attire. Gem stones like pink sapphires, rhodolites, tourmalines along with diamonds and valandas make beautiful products.

Tarang Arora, Creative Director and CEO at Amrapali Jewels, too lists a few trends.

* Wear a beautiful maangtikka and light chaandbaalis for your mehendi as you’ll spend the majority of your time sitting down and wearing heavy jewellery will weigh you down.

* Opt for darker hues of deep red and black precious stones combined with diamonds for your Sangeet night along with structural jewellery that will stand out as you dance the night away.

* For the pheras, opt for traditional jewellery in gold, precious stones and diamonds, multistrand necklaces, a statement mathapatti or jhoomar, gold anklets, large bridal nath and jhumkas or chaandbaalis should complete the look. These go beautifully with saris, lehengas and sari gowns.

* Opt for Victorian jewellery in standout pieces for your reception for those picture perfect moments.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

More Related News Statement Jewellery

Statement Jewellery Simply Chic