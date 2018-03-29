Jewellery trends for the season

The abstract designs and rustic finish in matte aesthetics works best for the highways owing to chic appeal and are easy to carry on while on a voyage. (Source: File Photo) The abstract designs and rustic finish in matte aesthetics works best for the highways owing to chic appeal and are easy to carry on while on a voyage. (Source: File Photo)

Any look or outfit is incomplete without the right selection of accessories and for the Indian look, accessories are inevitable. Not only does jewellery accentuate the overall appearance but adds an oomph factor so pick the right one to set trends.

Siddharth Bindra, MD, BIBA Jewellery and Aditya Pethe, Director, Izaaara and WHP Jewellers list some trends that are making waves.

* Enamel chic: Drop a hint of colour and Indo-ethnic fusion with this enamel earring with a peacock motif. The whole look of the studs can go with Kurtis as well as casual western wear

* Contemporary precious: Nothing says diva like a chic statement jewellery, combine this gold embedded precious stone earring with any simple outfit and add the glamour quotient

* Oxidised Silver tribal earrings: Bring out the boho chic in you with these long hanging oxidised silver earrings, a perfect accessory for your Sunday brunches as well as working Fridays.

* Chokers are passé: Move on to the open end and unique necklace. Style your outfit with the gold open end necklace for a dazzling look on a cocktail/dinner night

* Precious Stones: Pearls never go out of style, be it your best friend’s mehndi function or a festival celebration, these classic set of enamelled dangles with kundan and pearl stone is perfect to be paired with an anarkali or saree. This is an enticing set and will glam-up your look instantly.

* Bold and chunky: A statement bold bracelet always works wonders. Mortified and pearl bracelet complements any ethnic look, a perfect substitute for bangles or any heavy jewellery.

* Travel jewellery: The abstract designs and rustic finish in matte aesthetics works best for the highways owing to chic appeal and are easy to carry on while on a voyage. For travel one should pick versatile jewellery which can be teamed with western as well as Indian kurtis.

* Evening parties: It’s all about bling and beautiful jewellery. For an evening soiree in summer, is ideal to grace your party dress with statement earrings studded with glittering crystals like Swarovski. Pair it with a complementing cocktail ring which will add to your effervescent charm

