Jewellery tips for brides that don’t want to go the traditional way

There are different ways of wearing the same jewellery and the best way is to experiment with funky variations. Try out various jewellery combinations to enhance you bridal look. (Source: File Photo) There are different ways of wearing the same jewellery and the best way is to experiment with funky variations. Try out various jewellery combinations to enhance you bridal look. (Source: File Photo)

Ditch the common yellow metal and opt for jewellery made from flowers or invest in good detachable jewellery for your wedding, suggest experts.

Sonal Sahrawat, creative head at Sonal’s Bijoux & Adawna, and Rajesh Tulsiani, director at Dwarkadas Chandumal Jewellers, have listed jewellery tips for the modern bride.

Minimalism is the new trend in the world of bridal fashion. To balance the minimalistic look, refrain from using heavy Jewellery all at once. Go minimal on neck jewellery with broad chokers or medium-length necklaces and opt for big earrings and maang-tikas to balance the whole look.

Experiment. Do not only stick to the classic yellow metal and diamonds. Experiment with rare and differently coloured gemstones. Choose your jewellery in contrast with your wedding attire, modern brides should avoid accessories that look too matching.

Add antiques. If possible, the modern bride can try to include at least one antique piece in their wedding look from her mother’s jewellery collection. The emotional connect you’ll experience with that one piece of jewellery would be out of this world.

Investing in detachable jewellery is an excellent option for modern brides as it can be worn even after the wedding. Detachable jewellery gives women a value for their money when they buy big bridal sets. They can wear them as per the occasion by removing or adding layers or pieces.

Twist to traditional. Traditional heavy jewellery has always been a quintessential part of the bridal ensemble. To give a twist and add freshness to their look, modern brides can switch to fragrant flower jewellery for one of the wedding functions. Floral jewellery allows brides to have fun and comes handy. You can also replace your heavy earrings with chic and sassy ear cuffs.

Coloured stone — either precious or semi-precious — adds an edge to diamond jewellery giving it a contemporary look perfect for modern day brides.

Multi-purpose wear. Focus on jewellery which is versatile and more than a one-time wear. Investing heavily in jewellery which will only be worn once is not a wise choice.

