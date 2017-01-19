Jennifer Lopez slayed People’s Choice Awards look like a pro

Priyanka Chopra in Sally LaPointe separates and Blake Lively in Elie Saab. (Source: AP and Reuters) Priyanka Chopra in Sally LaPointe separates and Blake Lively in Elie Saab. (Source: AP and Reuters)

With awards season in full swing, celebs have been seen donning a lot of haute couture on the red carpet and honestly, the 2017 People’s Choice Awards did not disappoint on the fashion front. Style icon Blake Lively made a stunning appearance in a metallic fringe mini dress from Elie Saab’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection. She complemented her sparkly cut-out fringe dress with jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz, a Roger Vivier clutch and a pair of sexy Christian Louboutin heels. While Priyanka Chopra wowed in Sally LaPointe separates. It was fun to spot the off-shoulder ruffled asymmetric top and the fringe skirt on her. Even her make-up was perfect with just a shade of pink on the lips. On a different note, looks like fringe is here to stay.

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California, US. (Source: Reuters) Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California, US. (Source: Reuters)

But it’s the Puerto Rican beauty, Jennifer Lopez, who hit a home run in a long black Reem Acra gown with puffed shoulder detailing and a gilded bodice at LA’s Microsoft Theater. The singer-actor complemented her gorgeous ornate gown with statement drop earrings, a handful of rings, and a metallic clutch. Her hair was bundled up in a slick, low ponytail and her make-up was all about dark nails, smokey eyes and a neutral lip. Her look exuded elegance and confidence.

We are in love. We don’t know how but she always manages to pull of any look with ease.

What do you think about her red carpet appearance? Also, which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd