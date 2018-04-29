Katrina Kaif or Jennifer Lopez: Who wore the golden Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit better?

Jennifer Lopez and Katrina Kaif are resplendent in similar golden outfits by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Jennifer Lopez and Katrina Kaif are resplendent in similar golden outfits by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Courtesy of its raunchy lyrics combined with Jennifer Lopez’s demand for marriage, her latest release ‘El Anillo‘ is already creating a buzz. In her first Spanish music video this year, the singer packed a powerful punch of drama with her remarkable ensembles and as part of her attire, she also opted for a piece from Indian designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The 48-year-old looked like Latino royalty clad in a semi-sheer number with a generously embellished corset-styled bodice, replete with fringed details on the midriff. The singer turned actor complemented her attire with a matching cape, an opulent neckpiece, bejewelled headgear and a deep green lip shade.

In 2016, at Manish Malhotra’s 50th birthday bash, we had seen Katrina Kaif wear a similar outfit from the designer duo. The actor’s semi-sheer outfit in ombre hues of grey was accentuated by a gold corset-styled bodice with embellished fringes hanging artistically from it. Complementing her attire with gold Louboutins and a red lip shade, the actor had looked like a goddess.

Katrina Kaif wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit at Manish Malhotra’s 50th birthday bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Though JLo’s outfit was dramatic enough to grab all the attention in the room, Katrina Kaif’s dress was no less.

Here are some snippets of the singer’s much-praised video.

Who do you think channelled their inner diva better in the designer duo’s piece? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd