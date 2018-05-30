Janhvi Kapoor makes her debut on magazine cover; takes style inspo from sister Sonam Kapoor’s photo shoot

Janhvi Kapoor makes her debut as cover girl for a leading fashion magazine and she seems to be following in Sonam Kapoor’s footsteps. (Source: Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor makes her debut as cover girl for a leading fashion magazine and she seems to be following in Sonam Kapoor’s footsteps. (Source: Instagram)

Not even a movie old yet, Janhvi Kapoor has already made her presence felt in the fashion circuit and is being hailed as one of the most promising fashionistas int the coming years. With her debut film, Dhadak, set to hit the theatres on July 20, it is hardly surprising that the young star turned cover girl for Vogue India for their June issue.

For the photo shoot, Kapoor was wrapped in the voluminous folds of a floral printed Louis Vuitton dress. Rife with multiple shades, stylist Priyanka Kapadia accessorised the dress with a pair of earrings from Kaj Fine Jewellery. Artist Subbu gave the actor nude tones for make-up, neutral lips and highlighted brows. We think the actor looked chic for her first solo magazine photo shoot.

For an inside picture, the 21-year-old took a leaf out of cousin Sonam Kapoor’s style book. Janhvi wore a similar forest green Temperley London number that Sonam had worn as she posed along with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the cover of Filmfare recently. The corset-styled crop-top, teamed with a wrap-around skirt with gold motifs looked lovely and the actor rounded off the look with nude make-up and softly kohl-lined eyes.

In another picture, the actor gave us some serious summer style goals, looking gracious in an asymmetrical floral printed dress from Alexander Wang. Kapadia layered the ruffle-detailed piece with a Johanna Ortiz denim jacket. Kapoor’s look was complemented with Prada kitten heels boasting catchy applique work.

What do you think about the actor’s photo shoot? Do you think she nailed it? Let us know in the comments section below.

