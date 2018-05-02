Janhvi Kapoor’s summer savvy style has us crushing on all-whites, all over again

Janhvi Kapoor keeps it cool in an all-white outfit at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Janhvi Kapoor keeps it cool in an all-white outfit at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Not even a movie old, yet Janhvi Kapoor has already turned into a youth fashion icon owing to her strong sartorial statements. Known as one half of the Kendall sisters of India, her opulent ethnic outfits, risque gowns and laid back airport attires are proof that she promises to entertain fashion connoisseurs every time she steps out.

Recently, we spotted the 21-year-old at Delhi airport, braving the Delhi summers in an all-white outfit. In a soft white shirt, paired with comfy pants, the actor kept her look easy and added a pop of colour to it with a denim bag in blue. With lavender sandals, minimal make-up and her mane of soft curls parted in the middle, Kapoor gave us some goals in casual yet elegant dressing.

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at Delhi airport. (Source: APH Images) Janhvi Kapoor spotted at Delhi airport. (Source: APH Images)

Janhvi Kapoor sported an all-white attire for her airport look. (Source: APH Images) Janhvi Kapoor sported an all-white attire for her airport look. (Source: APH Images)

Janhvi Kapoor complemented her look with a denim bag in blue. (Source: APH Images) Janhvi Kapoor complemented her look with a denim bag in blue. (Source: APH Images)

Janhvi Kapoor rounded out her look with minimal make-up and soft curls. (Source: APH Images) Janhvi Kapoor rounded out her look with minimal make-up and soft curls. (Source: APH Images)

Kapoor has been known to keep her casual attires quite easy and toned down and her simple salwaar kameez looks can be a great inspiration if you want to go ethnic this season. Here are some of our favourite picks.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kapoor wore a white and purple salwar kameez with floral prints on it, teaming it with palazzo pants in white.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A bright and colourful dupatta is all you need to amp up a simple white outfit, and Kapoor proved it quite well.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan looked lovely twinning in white kurtas. Simple and elegant, we think.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The starlet aced casual Indian wear in a sky blue chikan kurta paired with white palazzo pants. She kept her hair half loose and rounded off her look with minimal make-up.

What do you think of the actor’s airport look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

