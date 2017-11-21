Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi dazzle at IFFI in ethnic wear

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. (Source: APH Images) Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. (Source: APH Images)

Janhvi Kapoor might be a newbie in Bollywood, but she is no amateur when it comes to fashion. With her style quotient mostly on point, it does seem like she can nail pretty much any look effortlessly. Be it ethnic or contemporary, Sridevi’s eldest daughter has given us some memorable fashion moments and her recent appearance at the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa was yet another feather in her stylish sombrero.

The star kid stepped out in a gorgeous embroidered lehenga-choli by designer Anamika Khanna at IFFI. Giving out Amazon princess vibes thanks to the cuts on the skirt and the blouse fitting, Janhvi proved yet again why she’s strongly emerged as a youth style icon even before the release of her first movie. The Rajasthani motifs and the open panels on the skirt – which is very similar to traditional skirts seen in the South East Asian region – made for a fusion outfit that will potentially become quite a rage among youngsters following this Kapoor star.

(Source: APH Images) (Source: APH Images)

The starlet who will soon be seen in a Dharma Productions movie, Dhadak, donned a subtle look and let her elaborate outfit do all the talking. Since the outfit was heavily embroidered, opting for minimal make-up was clearly a clever choice. Not going overboard with accessories either, she let her hair loose and cut quite a pretty picture.

(Source: APH Images) (Source: APH Images)

Statement earrings, a chic bracelet, dewy make-up and black heels rounded off her look nicely.

While Janhvi chose to keep things colourful, Sridevi went with elegant and soignée. Clad in a Sabyasachi sari, the vintage actor chose to accessorise it with a statement neckpiece, kadas and a Bottega Veneta clutch. Hair pulled into a bun, nude lip and kohl-rimmed eyes complemented her ensemble well.

We think the mother-daughter duo was charming in their ethnic attires but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd