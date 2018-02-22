Janhvi Kapoor or Mawra Hocane: Who pulled off the Manish Malhotra lehenga better?

Mawra Hocane or Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra? (Source: mawrellous/ sridevi.kapoor/ Instagram) Mawra Hocane or Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra? (Source: mawrellous/ sridevi.kapoor/ Instagram)

Mawra Hocane might not have become as popular in India as her counterpart Mahira Khan, but her sartorial choices are drool-worthy. One glance at her Instagram account and you will see a series of stunning looks ranging from ballroom gowns to pretty ethnic wears and chic casual styles. Adding to her fashionable moments is her recent appearance at the Lux Style Awards 2018 in Pakistan in a beautiful beige coloured lehenga designed by Bollywood’s favourite stylist Manish Malhotra.

The blouse with a sheer detail on the neckline had colourful floral embroidery on it. Even the skirt featured the same embroidery with additional embellishments all over it. Styled by Rao Ali Khan, the outfit was paired with a cape-style dupatta with ruffle details to add some extra oomph.

Of late, capes have become a hot trend. Deepika Padukone was spotted wearing an ornate cape with a white sari and embellished blouse by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. A few days ago, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen wearing a red silk asymmetrical dress teamed with a matching organza cape with a gold border.

Take a dekko:

Make-up artist and hairstylist Rajan Khokar rounded off her look with a nude palette, thickly-lined eyes and straight, sleek hair tied into a neat ponytail.

Hocane’s lehenga reminded us of Janhvi Kapoor’s look, who was also seen wearing a similar lehenga by the designer, in a shade of blue during last year’s Ambani Diwali bash. But instead of the cape, she was seen styling it with a matching dupatta.

Jahnvi Kapoor with her family at a Diwali bash she attended last year. (Source: File Photo) Jahnvi Kapoor with her family at a Diwali bash she attended last year. (Source: File Photo)

Even though both looked lovely, we think it’s Janhvi who had an extra edge. Her accessory game was strong and her hair and make-up was faultless.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

