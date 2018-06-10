Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez prove why short is stylish this summer

With her fabulous fashion picks, Janhvi Kapoor is slowly making her presence felt in the style circuit. Not even a movie old, yet she has managed to catch the attention of fashion connoisseurs, and why not? Her glamorous gowns undoubtedly warrant a second look, and her casual style is also quite chic.
Recently, the Dhadak actor was spotted at Manish Malhotra’s bash in Mumbai. The actor was seen in a blue polka dot mini for the night and the simple number was paired with a white and gold sneakers. Kapoor complemented her look with a cute sling bag.
ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor’s summer savvy style has us crushing on all-whites, all over again
Jacqueline Fernandez, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Race 3, was also seen at the bash. She gave us uber cool vibes in a blush pink mini pantsuit that was teamed with a semi-sheer white shirt. A blue sling, with artwork sandals rounded out her pretty look.
ALSO READ | Race 3 promotions: Jacqueline Fernandez’s denim jacket is a sure shot conversation starter
Another fashionista in attendance at the bash was Shilpa Shetty Kundra. For her evening attire, the actor picked a two-toned plaid coat that layered a grey tee and frayed hem skinny jeans. Very chic, we think.
Karan Johar was clicked in a grunge look in an all-black ensemble interrupted with peppy red shoes.
What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Who do you think aced their style statement? Let us know in the comments below.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App