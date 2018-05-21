Janhvi Kapoor’s chic candy striped crop top is the wardrobe staple that we need this summer

Not even a movie old, Janhvi Kapoor has already made her presence felt in the fashion circuit with her remarkable sartorial choices. Be it the beautiful gold and red custom-made sari from Manish Malhotra’s collection that she wore to collect the National Film Award for her late mother Sridevi or one of her gorgeous contemporary numbers, the Dhadak actor rarely misses the mark.
This time she proved that her casual street-style is equally strong as she stepped out in a Fiorucci red and white striped crop top, teamed with a pair of blue distressed jeans.
Keeping her style casual yet comfortable, the 21-year-old complemented her outfit with gold hoops, white and gold sneakers and an electric blue tote. As ultra-chic as the outfit was, we think the side braids that she flaunted with her attire rounded off her look as peppy and vibrant.
To find out how much it would cost us to own the attractive number, we did a little research and it turns out one needs to shell out around £ 77.00 (Rs 7, 041) to get the piece, as per the listing on www.luisaviaroma.com.
Another fashionista that we spotted nailing her casual look is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Veere Di Wedding actor was seen in a baby pink Givenchy tee with a star print on the front, which she teamed with blue boyfriend jeans. Rounding out with white-rimmed sunnies and sandals, the actor looked stylish and comfortable.
What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Do you think she aced her street style? Let us know in the comments below.
