Follow Us:
Monday, May 21, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News
  • Janhvi Kapoor’s chic candy striped crop top is the wardrobe staple that we need this summer

Janhvi Kapoor’s chic candy striped crop top is the wardrobe staple that we need this summer

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted alongside her family for a movie night out. For her street-style, the starlet opted to channelise some ultra-chic vibes in a red and white striped Fiorucci crop top.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2018 1:01:47 pm
Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor Fiorucci, Janhvi Kapoor crop top, Janhvi Kapoor street style, Janhvi Kapoor western fashion, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor keeps her style statement strong in this chic crop top. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Not even a movie old, Janhvi Kapoor has already made her presence felt in the fashion circuit with her remarkable sartorial choices. Be it the beautiful gold and red custom-made sari from Manish Malhotra’s collection that she wore to collect the National Film Award for her late mother Sridevi or one of her gorgeous contemporary numbers, the Dhadak actor rarely misses the mark.

This time she proved that her casual street-style is equally strong as she stepped out in a Fiorucci red and white striped crop top, teamed with a pair of blue distressed jeans.

Keeping her style casual yet comfortable, the 21-year-old complemented her outfit with gold hoops, white and gold sneakers and an electric blue tote. As ultra-chic as the outfit was, we think the side braids that she flaunted with her attire rounded off her look as peppy and vibrant.

Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor Fiorucci, Janhvi Kapoor crop top, Janhvi Kapoor street style, Janhvi Kapoor western fashion, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor spotted in a Fiorucci crop top. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor Fiorucci, Janhvi Kapoor crop top, Janhvi Kapoor street style, Janhvi Kapoor western fashion, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor complemented her attire with gold hoops. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor Fiorucci, Janhvi Kapoor crop top, Janhvi Kapoor street style, Janhvi Kapoor western fashion, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor flaunted side braids with her outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

To find out how much it would cost us to own the attractive number, we did a little research and it turns out one needs to shell out around £ 77.00 (Rs 7, 041) to get the piece, as per the listing on www.luisaviaroma.com.

Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor Fiorucci, Janhvi Kapoor crop top, Janhvi Kapoor street style, Janhvi Kapoor western fashion, indian express, indian express news (Source: http://www.luisaviaroma.com)

Another fashionista that we spotted nailing her casual look is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Veere Di Wedding actor was seen in a baby pink Givenchy tee with a star print on the front, which she teamed with blue boyfriend jeans. Rounding out with white-rimmed sunnies and sandals, the actor looked stylish and comfortable.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Do you think she aced her street style? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now