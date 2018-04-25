Janhvi Kapoor’s casual style is chic, but would you shell out almost Rs70,000 for it?

You can easily recreate Janhvi Kapoor’s casual style, but would you want to? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) You can easily recreate Janhvi Kapoor’s casual style, but would you want to? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Not only does Janhvi Kapoor keep her casual style statements easy and effortless, the actor also has a penchant for keeping them subtly charming. Be it her cotton salwaar kameez or even a denim wear kind of day, the actor makes sure she does not drop the ball when it comes to her sartorial choices.

Recently, we saw the 21-year-old dressed in a fish-printed shell-pink Gucci tee, which she teamed with a pair of distressed denim jeans. Kapoor wore it slightly tucked in and complemented her attire with a pair of black leather studded loafers lined with fur from Gucci.

Janhvi Kapoor spotted in a casual outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor spotted in a casual outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor kept it easy in a Gucci tee paired with distressed denim jeans. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor kept it easy in a Gucci tee paired with distressed denim jeans. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor complemented her look with Gucci fur lined loafers. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor complemented her look with Gucci fur lined loafers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Since we love the outfit, we decided to do a little research to find out how much would it cost us to get it. As it turns out, the tee is priced at $1,009 (approximately Rs 67,000) on a e-retail site.

(Source: farfetch.com) (Source: farfetch.com)

The quirky fish-print seems to be fashionistas’ favourite these days as only a couple of days ago, we saw Deepika Padukone opt for a Burberry tee in pigmented green that featured a fish and chip print on the front. The eye-catching T-shirt was teamed with a pair of flared denim pants and layered with a nude jacket with flamboyant lettering prints. We think her actor’s outfit was definitely interesting, but we wish she had styled it better as the ill-fitting apparel did not do full justice to the actor’s look.

Deepika Padukone was spotted in a Burberry outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone was spotted in a Burberry outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Going back to Kapoor’s style watch, we had previously spotted the soon-to-debut actor in a yellow wrap top by Realisation. Keeping it casual, she teamed it with blue distressed denim and a blue bag from Goyard. Though we like her outfit, we think the blue bag would have been better if left alone.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a yellow warp top from Realisation. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a yellow warp top from Realisation. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Her airport style is also casual chic and we had loved her orange knee-high, bodycon dress, which she had teamed with contrasting white sneakers, for her travel look. A cool cross-body bag from Off-White, with a bright yellow strap, had complemented her orange outfit. She kept the rest of her look simple with just a high bun, a soft tint on her lips and minimal kohl to highlight her eyes.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport in an orange bodycon dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport in an orange bodycon dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s casual fashion? Would you try out her looks for your style statement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

