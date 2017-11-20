Top Stories
Janhvi Kapoor’s style is trendy and colourful for Farah Khan’s ‘Ed Sheeran’ bash

Janhvi Kapoor was a riot of colours in this trendy off-shoulder Caroline Constas top, well-paired with an equally colourful fun bag from Dolce & Gabbana for Farah Khan's Edh Sheeran bash the night before his performance.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 20, 2017 9:49 pm
Jhanvi Kapoor's trendy outfits are giving Indian youngsters some serious fashion goals.
A day before the much-awaited Ed Sheeran concert in Mumbai, fans were treated to a whole host of photos from Farah Khan’s party for the singer. The bash saw attendance of numerous Bollywood stars and their kids, and while everyone was very much dressed to the nines, the latest star kid whom we’ll soon catch on the big screen – Janhvi Kapoor looked every bit the fashionista she’s turned out to be.

The star kid lately hit the headlines when Karan Johar presented the first look of her upcoming movie Dhadak, but the shutterbugs and style aficionados have had their lens trained on Sridevi’s elder daughter for quite some time, given the fashion goals she’s been giving the teenagers of the country.

And she did it yet again as she sported a riot of colours at the special ‘Sheeran’ bash. We love the multi-coloured off-shoulder top from Caroline Constas that she wore. Keeping it casual yet trendy, she teamed the top with a pair of light blue distressed denim. She paired her attire with nude pumps and minimal make-up, pink tinted lips and hair swept to one side with soft curls. She rounded off her look by matching her radiant top with an equally colourful bag from Dolce & Gabbana. See pictures:

ALSO SEE | Jhanvi Kapoor’s style file: Steal a glance at our 20 favourite fashionable looks

Earlier too, Kapoor had impressed us with her casual and chic attire, while she visited a restaurant in Mumbai. Wearing a beautiful shade of ochre, she flaunted a floral printed wrap top with a plunging neckline and bell sleeves. She picked blue ripped denims to go along with her top and paired her outfit with blush pink heels. Keeping her look subtle yet classy, she kept the make-up to bare minimum and did her hair in soft-curls.

(Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express)

Loved her look? Tell us in the comments section below.

