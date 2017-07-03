Katrina Kaif looks like a Disney princess in a yellow Tony Ward gown at SIIMA Awards

Katrina Kaif attended the SIIMA Awards in Abu Dhabi with Ranbir Kapoor and dazzled in a yellow ballgown. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif attended the SIIMA Awards in Abu Dhabi with Ranbir Kapoor and dazzled in a yellow ballgown. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Gorgeous Katrina Kaif is busy with the promotions of her upcoming Anurag Basu film Jagga Jasoos opposite Ranbir Kapoor and has been giving us fashion goals — from trendy and comfy casual to flowy dresses, inspiring us on how to tackle the soaring temperature in style. And as if that was not enough, she literally turned into a Disney princess turning heads on the red carpet of a recent award show.

Kapoor and Kaif together turned up at the SIIMA Awards in Abu Dhabi stealing the limelight. While it was hard to miss the chemistry between the duo, Kaif’s yellow ballgown certainly eclipsed Kapoor’s style game.

The Bar Bar Dekho actor dazzled at the red carpet donning a flowing, embellished lemon yellow gown by Tony Ward from his Fall 2017 collection. The sequinned gown with sheer yoke panel near the neck resembled one worn by Belle in Beauty and the Beast. The plunging neck and back highlighted her svelte figure.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri did an excellent job and kept her look simple yet classy with minimalist accessories with just a statement ring and gold studs for her ears. The make-up by Daniel Bauer was perfect for the evening as her tresses were tied up in a relaxed bun, with her bangs left loose.

The light pink lips really added the tinge that accentuated her look. She opted for a pair of nude strappy heels to match her outfit and it was perfect.

And if you haven’t had enough of her ballgown looks, here’s another to enthrall you. This is not the first time she nailed the sheer gown look, attending the Lux Golden Rose awards last year she wore a similar sequined gown in shades of green and looked superb.

