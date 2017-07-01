Jagga Jasoos promotion: Katrina Kaif in floral or ruffles, which look do you like the most?

Katrina Kaif during Jagga Jasoos promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram/tanghavri) Katrina Kaif during Jagga Jasoos promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram/tanghavri)

Come what may, Katrina Kaif is not the one to give up on comfort just because she needs to look good and stylish. The actress has always been seen in clothing which most of us can relate to and her recent round of promotions for her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos opposite Ranbir Kapoor should be enough to confirm your doubts. While both looks were big on comfort, they were very different from each other.

First, let’s talk about her floral avatar where she was seen in a bright red floral print dress from Pero by Aneeth Arora. We think the dress is perfect for the monsoon season.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled it with a pair of beige brogues from Zara but we would have preferred a pair of metallic sneakers to go along with the look. It would have added some zing, don’t you think? However, we like how she accessorised it with stacked bracelets from Accessorize. As far as her hair and make-up were concerned, celebrity hairstylist Florian Hurel gave her loose waves, while celebrity make-up artist Daniel Bauer gave her a kohled eye look and a dewy make-up.

For another event, she was seen in a blue ruffled one shoulder top by Rosie Assoulin which she paired with denims from J Brand and cute floral embroidered sneakers from Alberto Torresi.

Katrina Kaif Rosie Assoulin. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif Rosie Assoulin. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She styled her look with jewellery from Baublebar and soft curls. We think she looked good. There’s nothing to fault here.

Do you like her style quotient? Let us know in the comments below.

