Jacqueline Fernandez’s yellow dress is perfect to brighten up a dull, rainy day

Jacqueline Fernandez in Salvatore Ferragamo. (Source: Instagram/lakshmilehr) Jacqueline Fernandez in Salvatore Ferragamo. (Source: Instagram/lakshmilehr)

After her best friend Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the top style icons we have today. The quintessential bubbly actor who is usually seen smiling, pouting and skipping all over the place is one who loves to experiment with her sartorial choices and clearly, her outfits reflect her bold, contagious, bubbly energy. It won’t be wrong to say that ever since the promotion of her upcoming film A Gentleman, the actor has given us a number of vibrant looks, which are both elegant and fun and looks like things are only going to get better from here.

Recently, we spotted Fernandez in three very different looks and it bowled us over. The first one which got our attention is the yellow dress featuring batwing sleeves and waist-tie details from Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2017 collection. We think it’s a ray of sunshine and has the power to turn your frown upside down on a rainy day.

She styled it with the same black heels from Zara which we have seen her wearing in the past on numerous occasions, muted-makeup and windswept hair.

Her second look was a navy lazer cut flared hem dress from Salvatore Ferragamo again.

We like how she accessorised it with matching blue sandals, statement silver earrings and a voluminous ponytail. She looked good.

With her third look, she brought sexy back in a black, slinky number from Trabea and neon pink heels from Rabea.

We love how her hair was pulled into a half-up and half-down hairdo and a pop of soft pink was used on her cheekbones to highlight her features. She did well!

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

