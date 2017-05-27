Jacqueline Fernandez’s tips for denim lovers

Go stylish with Denim! (Source: Jacqueline/Instagram) Go stylish with Denim! (Source: Jacqueline/Instagram)

Denim is a staple fabric which can be worn throughout the year, and there are different ways to make it look stylish, suggests actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline, the brand ambassador of Lee, has suggested what to team with denim to make it look chic:

Denim on denim trend: Jacqueline says it looks smart, feisty and fashionable along with giving a holistic body shaping in all aspects when paired with sassy heels.

Pair it with a white top: Beat the scorching summer heat by wearing your denims with a pair of white tank top and nude heels to make a statement wherever you go. Denims give you a perkier backside and strikingly long legs, granting a figure that is ideally proportional and attractive.

Tank tops for the ultimate style statement: With body enhancement features, denims are a one of a kind to flaunt at a party. Team them up with a black tank or a spaghetti top along with a chic pair of stilettos to get the eternal diva look.

Shorts are the way to go: Team your shorts with a comfortable pair of white sneakers, tank top and a loose fitted shirt to look cooler and the most stylish among your friends.

