Jacqueline Fernandez’s #OOTDs in fiery red and royal blue are simply amazing

It’s no secret that Jacqueline Fernandez has great personal style. The best part is that the actress knows exactly what works for her. Recently, Fernandez was vacationing in Sri Lanka and she shared a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram in a royal blue dress. Even though the look is quite simple, there’s something about it that really stands out. We think it’s a perfect mix of chic and boho and we are in love with the thick strapped buttoned-down dress with pockets on either side from Lulu and Sky. We also love how she chose to keep her accessories minimal with a simple necklace.

Her holiday style is commendable, no? But before she left for her year-end trip, the actress made an appearance at Koffee With Karan in an all-red Prabal Gurung outfit, and we think she totally slayed it. We think celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri too did a pretty good job here and even though there are so many elements in play with the frills, sheer, turtle neck and elegant side-cut pants, she looked good. Her make-up was spot on too – what else can you expect when leading make-up and hair artist Daniel Bauer is at work? Here too, she went minimal on the accessories with just a ring.

This isn’t the first time Fernandez has managed to pull off an all-red, frilly look with aplomb. Prior to this, she was seen in Mumbai in a frilly, full-sleeved dress with a fluted hemline which she paired with a pair of gorgeous black and gold brogues.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

