The cost of Jacqueline Fernandez’s flared jeans will SHOCK you!

What do you think of Jacqueline Fernandez’s flared jeans? (Source: Twitter) What do you think of Jacqueline Fernandez’s flared jeans? (Source: Twitter)

Jacqueline Fernandez has a quirky side to her and she knows how to make pretty much everything look cool. Her style statement during the promotions of A Gentleman, floored most fashion aficionados. From rocking a bold sheer top to going retro and showing her love for shiny sequinned skirts, her distinct flair grabbed many eyeballs. But one should also remember that the mostly upward-bound style graph was also a by-product of the finesse of fashion experts, Anaita Shroff Adjania and Lakshmi Lehr, who worked round the clock to round off the best looks for her.

Recently, the Sri Lankan beauty surprised her followers by stepping out in quite an unusual outfit. Dressed in a high-waisted jeans with cropped flare silhouettes, she experimented with a pair of deep blue Elleryland jeans and nailed it. She paired it with a sleeveless brown top with a knotted lace at the neckline. The actress also carried a matching Louis Vuitton clutch. The 32-year-old’s mix and match style was on point, as she wore a pair of nude sandals to go with it.

Check out her look here.

Want to try on the jeans? Well, it is available on the official website of the brand and has been tagged as “a high-waisted jean crafted from coated black Turkish denim in a cropped flare silhouette, complete with bronze hardware.” The only difference between the jeans Fernandez wore, and the one on website is that while the former has a white finishing, the latter has bronze borders. Priced at 870 AUD, it will cost you a little more than Rs 44,000.

Want these high-waisted jeans? (Source: shop.ellery.com) Want these high-waisted jeans? (Source: shop.ellery.com)

And, if you want a clutch like the one she carries, here’s the price tag of the Louis Vuitton clutch. Available at $2,400, it will cost you around Rs 1,54,000.

Get the stylish clutch and carry it with any outfit you like. (Source: Get the stylish clutch and carry it with any outfit you like. (Source: http://us.louisvuitton.com

So, if you’re thinking of getting the same look as Fernandez, you’re all set! What’s more, you can accent the jeans with any designer top of your choice. What do you think of the look? Tell us in the comments below.

